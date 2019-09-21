Flight delay frustrates Faf du Plessis ahead of India Test series

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis experienced "one of his worst flying experiences" ahead of the Test series in India after his British Airways flight was delayed.

"Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay. Now I'm gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later," du Plessis tweeted on Friday.

His following tweet read: "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. My cricket bag hasn't arrived !!!!!!!!!!Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I'll have my bats back eventually."

Du Plessis skipped the ongoing T20 series in India with Quinton de Kock leading the side in his absence.

The three-Test series begins in Visakhapatnam from October 2.