Home Sport Cricket

Hamilton Masakadza breaks T20I record in his final international game

A veteran of 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 66 T20Is, Masakadza had earlier in the month announced his intention to retire at the end of the tri-series.

Published: 21st September 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza (File | AFP)

By IANS

CHITTAGONG: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza broke a T20I record in his final international game against Afghanistan in the ongoing tri-series also involving Bangladesh.

On Friday, 36-year-old Masakadza smashed 71 off just 42 balls to help Zimbabwe chase down Afghanistan's 155/8 with seven wickets in hand at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here. Masakadza's 71 is now the highest individual score by a cricketer playing his career's final T20I game.

The win was also Zimbabwe's first against an Asian side in T20I which also ended Afghanistan's 12-match winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The last time Afghanistan tasted defeat in T20I was against the West Indies in 2017.

"It was super special. To lead the team to victory was really special and that too in my last game. Also, beating Afghanistan for the first time was special," Masakadza said after the match.

A veteran of 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 66 T20Is, Masakadza had earlier in the month announced his intention to retire at the end of the tri-series.

He retires as the highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in T20I with 1,662 runs, including 11 fifties, at an average of 25.96.

The 36-year-old also said that he is optimistic about the talent in the country and believes that someone will definitely take his spot.

"It's an opportunity for someone to take up the spot and put their hands up," he said.

"I am looking at (retirement) not really too much as a door closing for me, but as a door opening for someone else to come. We have got a lot of exciting guys to come through, especially for that opening slot. There is still experience around the team, and I am really confident that someone would put his hands up and grab the chances," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hamilton Masakadza
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp