All in family: Srinivasan's daughter Rupa set to become TNCA president

CHENNAI: Even as N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath emerges as the frontrunner to take over as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), the choice for the secretary’s post isn’t going to be easy.

While elections are a mere formality as there is no opposition, selection of personnel was expected to be finalised on Saturday before being proposed before the executive committee on Monday.

However, since Srinivasan was unavailable because of personal reasons, there is no clarity whether L Sivaramakrishnan to become the secretary.

Considered to be a confidant of Srinivasan, the former leg-spinner is seen as the ideal candidate because of his experience as a cricketer.

However, Sivaramakrishnan is contracted with BCCI as a commentator and is on duty in the ongoing series against South Africa.

If Sivaramakrishnan has to take up the post, he has to forego his commentary contract as it can cause a conflict of interest as per the new constitution. Secretary is an honorary position and if he let goes of his contract, he will suffer financially on the personal front. But he is believed to be keen and would give it a serious thought if approached.

There is also a possibility that Sivaramakrishnan’s name will be proposed in the executive committee meeting on Monday. If members are unanimous, then he is likely to be approached.

“We haven’t finalised. It comes down to the executive committee meeting. The only roadblock is as a former cricketer, he has a few contracts on the professional front. We have to check his availability and see how things go. Otherwise, he is an eligible candidate,” said TNCA sources.

If Sivaramakrishnan’s commentary contract becomes an impediment, the TNCA will be looking at M Venkataramana, also a former India spinner.

For the president’s post, Rupa is expected to be elected unopposed. While Srinivasan had the opportunity to look elsewhere, he seems to have thought having one from the family as his successor is an ideal choice given the turmoil in the BCCI.

It will ensure that he continues to have a grip over the association he headed from 2002, when he replaced former BCCI president AC Muthiah.