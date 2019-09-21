Washington Sundar ready to grab his chance

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Earlier this year when Royal Challengers Bangalore met Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of IPL 2019, many thought Washington Sundar would be in the visiting team’s XI, considering that Chepauk is his home ground. Despite losing six matches in a row, Virat Kohli did not choose Washington. Only in the fag end of the tournament did he get a couple of chances.

The Chennai off-spinner had earlier impressed with the Pune franchise under MS Dhoni. At that time, Washington may have wondered what was wrong with his game. But he did not lose heart and kept working on his game and fitness at his club Globe Trotters. After a successful outing with India A in the West Indies in July this year, he got an opportunity to play with the senior team during India’s tour of the islands and now against South Africa.

“Washy is one of the best young talents in the country. During the initial phase of the IPL he had just come out of injury and may have not got many opportunities. But he bowled well in the A games and was spot on with the Indian team in the West Indies and now against South Africa,’’ said former spinner M Venkataramana, who is also a coach at the TNCA Academy.

Many believe Washington’s strength is mental toughness and ability to adapt to situations. Initially a top-order batsman who could bowl, the youngster has responded to the team’s needs and moulded himself to suit various formats.

“He has the ability to rise to the occasion. It is not easy for a spinner to bowl with the new ball, especially in T20s. He has shown that he can bowl with control in the power plays, with the right length and variations. He does not get rattled by the opposition or the task facing him. He has maturity beyond his age. With every outing his confidence is bound to go up. Add his ability to bat anywhere and fielding skills and he is an asset in the shorter formats,” opined Venkataramana.

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani, too, is impressed with Washington. “He has been performing well and bowling consistently with confidence, which is important. Although there are talks that it’s time to start looking ahead to next year’s T20 World Cup, I believe it’s early to start thinking of that.”

Trainer Ramji Srinivasan believes fitness has helped Washington excel. “Washy is extremely fit and has good work ethics. Ankle injury is a thing of the past. He is superb physically and mentally for his age. He follows a proper regime and is one of the most dedicated youngsters we have.”