Say my name and I'll be there: Gautam Gambhir to his daughters on Daughters' Day

Gambhir and his wife Natasha John are parents to two daughters -- Aazeen and Anaiza.

Published: 22nd September 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 01:31 PM

Former cricketer and now East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer and Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir on Sunday wished his children on the occasion of Daughters' Day and said whenever they will need him, he will be there.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir shared his daughters' photo and wrote, "If all your days are nightsWhen you want me I'll be there.Say my name and I'll be thereFor you. #DaughtersDay."

The fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as the Daughters' Day in India while World Daughters' Day is on September 28. Different countries celebrate their own National Daughters' Day on different dates.

In an event on Thursday, Gambhir said, "In 2007, when I missed the 50-over World Cup, that was the lowest moment in my cricketing career. I had given up on cricket. Before that, I had missed both U-14 and U-19 World Cups. In 2007, I thought I was the closest to play the World Cup, but when they did not include me in the squad, I had given up on cricket."

He added, "Then I was chosen in Twenty-20 World Cup in 2007 and I got dismissed for a duck in the first match against Pakistan. But as fate has it, I finished as the leading run-scorer in the World Cup and we ended up winning the tournament so one should never give up."

