Home Sport Cricket

BCCI CoA 'clutches at straw', seeks clarification on Supreme Court order

The SC had on Friday allowed TNCA to hold elections.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In what is being seen by the BCCI office-bearers and state body officials, as a last ditch effort, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) have filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking certain clarifications to the court's order on holding elections in the state associations of the board. The SC had on Friday allowed TNCA to hold elections.

In the application, accessed by IANS, the CoA has said: "The CoA is specially seeking clarification to the portion of the Order whereby this Hon'ble Court has:

* permitted the applicant - Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to hold elections to the post of Assistant Secretary.

* directed that disqualification shall be confined only to those who had held the post of "Office Bearers" of the Cricket Association.

It is humbly submitted that the direction is erroneously construed in such a manner so as to override the principal judgment dated 18th July, 2016 and 9th August, 2018."

The CoA among other points has gone on to mention how the TNCA and the Haryana Cricket Association have remained defiant and intransigent and have deliberately not adhered to the newly registered BCCI constitution.

The CoA has also prayed that the order passed on Friday be clarified/modified so that election for the post of office bearers in the TNCA be limited only to the 5 posts mentioned and approved in the BCCI constitution registered pursuant to the order passed by the Supreme Court on August 9.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board official said that this was the last effort from the side of the CoA to extend their stay in office.

"They are now clutching at straws to extend their tenure. This application filed upon the insistence of someone in the CoA clearly shows what we have been saying all along, that is, the person does not wish for this matter to be concluded so that CoA may continue in this position since they have no other high profile assignment at the moment.

"The order of the Hon'ble Court is absolutely crystal clear and that is why the CoA and their lawyers have not been able to create confusion on account of it. Even earlier the CoA had deliberately misconstrued an order of the SC with regard to the 9+9 issue with the SC then telling the CoA that the order was clear as the cloudless sky," the official said.

A state association official echoed the sentiments and said that it is being made to look like an ego battle rather than moving forward.

"This clearly shows that someone in the CoA has made it a personal battle of ego and has taken even the order of the SC personally. Everyone has complied with the order of the SC but it is out of some personal vendetta that the CoA has held up the matter of a couple of associations," the official rued.

Another BCCI office bearer questioned the swiftness in filing the application against Friday's order and asked why the same swiftness wasn't shown in dealing with the alleged sexual harassment case of the CEO.

"We did not see this swiftness when the matter pertaining to the sexual harassment matter of Rahul Johri was concerned. Have they even approached the court in that matter? There is an application in that regard pending before the Hon'ble Court. That should be heard too since it would expose the manner in which the same was dealt with by the CoA.

"The copy of the order of the irregular committee constituted by the CoA has not even been made available to those who had made allegations against Johri. The connections to that committee are clearly visible in the preferential treatment being meted out to a particular association since someone hailing from there is said to have helped in that matter," the office bearer pointed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court BCCI COA
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp