BCCI condoles death of Madhav Apte

Apte died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Monday morning. He was 86.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Madhav Apte (Photo | Twitter/ Wasim Jaffer)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Monday offered condolences on the death of former India opener Madhav Apte, saying he will be remembered as one of the country's most loved cricketers.

"He will remain one of the most loved cricketers and the BCCI extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief," the BCCI said in a statement.

Apte played seven Tests for India, five of them against the West Indies in their own backyard.

In those seven Tests, he scored 542 runs at an outstanding average of 49.27.

He hit three half-centuries and one century that came against the West Indies in Port of Spain where he notched up his highest score of 163 not out.

"Apte continued to be a dominant force in first-class cricket playing for Mumbai both as a batsman and captain. He finished with 67 first-class games with 3336 runs at an average of 38.79 that included six centuries and sixteen half centuries," the BCCI statement read.

After retirement, Apte became president of the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and was instrumental in bringing in a 14-year old Sachin Tendulkar into the CCI side then.

