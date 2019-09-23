Home Sport Cricket

David Miller equals Shoaib Malik's T20I record for most catches

On Sunday, Miller caught Hardik Pandya at long-on during the 19th over of the Indian innings and in the process registered his 50th catch in T20I cricket.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

David Miller

South Africa batsman David Miller | AFP

By IANS

BENGALURU: South Africa's David Miller has equalled the record for most number of catches in T20Is during the final match against India at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On Sunday, Miller caught Hardik Pandya at long-on during the 19th over of the Indian innings and in the process registered his 50th catch in T20I cricket.

The 30-year-old has 50 catches to his name in 72 T20I matches and now is at par with Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, who also has the same number of catches to his name in 111 matches.

Third on the list is former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers with 44 catches to his name, followed by Ross Taylor (44) and Suresh Raina (42).

South Africa registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over India in the final T20I and in the process drew the three-match series 1-1.

The first match on September 15 was washed out in Dharamsala while the second game was won by India by seven wickets in Mohali on September 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Miller Shoaib Malik India vs South Africa
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp