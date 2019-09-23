Shahid Afridi to play for Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T10

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been signed by Qalandars -- one of the two new teams alongside Bangla Tigers at this year's T10 League - as icon player.

"I was very excited to be a part of it (T10) from the time I heard it was going to be played in Abu Dhabi," ESPNcricinfo quoted Afridi as saying at a press conference.

"The first two editions of T10 were in Sharjah and now it is in Abu Dhabi. We will be here to provide fans all the entertainment in this short format of the game.

"T10 is a different concept where batsmen will have to have a go from the start. It's good to have some variety for the fans."

Qalandars have close links with their Pakistan Super League (PSL) namesake Lahore Qalandars, with Pakistani businessman Fawad Rana serving as chairman of both teams.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be commencing on November 14.