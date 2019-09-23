Home Sport Cricket

Shane Warne banned from driving after multiple speeding offences

The former leg-spinner admitted breaking a 40-miles-per-hour (64 kilometres-per-hour) limit in a hired Jaguar in London last year, a magistrates' court heard.

Australian legend Shane Warne (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Australia Test great Shane Warne was Monday banned from driving for 12 months after his sixth speeding offence in a two-year period.

The 50-year-old, who was not in court for the hearing, was clocked at 47 mph early on August 23, 2018.

Warne, second on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers with 708 scalps, had 15 penalty points on his licence at the time for five previous speeding offences.

Warne, who lives in west London, was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 ($3,000) to the court.

"The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter," said deputy district judge Adrian Turner. 

"There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today. Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences.

"It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

"A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned."

