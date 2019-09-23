Trial and errors

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the dismissal of India opener Shikhar Dhawan off the second ball of the eighth over against South Africa, something interesting happened at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rishabh Pant left the dugout as the next batsman and a few seconds later, Shreyas Iyer walked in with his helmet on, ready to bat, towards the middle from below the sight screen in the third T20I, where South Africa emerged victorious by nine wickets to level the series 1-1.

Iyer noticed Pant near the 30-yard circle and looked at the dug out with his hands spread wide, as if to suggest that he was supposed to walk in at number four. The batting position has been a hot topic in shorter formats, making the matter more interesting.

With Pant, who has come under the scanner for his poor scores of late, having reached the pitch by then, a visibly frustrated Iyer walked back to the dugout and had a few words with people present there. He opened his gloves and threw them at the ground

before loosening pads a little to take a seat.

Iyer did not have to wait much either with India skipper Virat Kohli getting out in the next over. Though all eyes were on Kohli, it was Shikhar who looked in prime form, scoring 25-ball 36. Neither Pant nor Iyer could make contribution. On a slow pitch, where they could have been a bit more cautious, they played wrong shots to get out for 19 and 5.

“We had planned according to phases,” explained Kohli after the match. “After 10 overs, Rishabh was supposed to walk in, and Shreyas before that. Both got confused, it seems, and did not realise who had to walk in at what stage.”

Amidst the Iyer-Pant evident confusion, it was failure of the big two – Rohit Sharma and Kohli — to score big that silenced the Sunday crowd. One also needs to applaud Proteas’ bowling efforts as they were on the money for majority of the innings. The likes of Beuran Hendricks (2/14) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/23) were on top of their game. With Hendricks bowling the odd-cutters, India’s lower order failed to make a major impact in the fag end of the innings. They only managed to compile 134/9 in their quota of 20 overs.

Kohli, at the toss, had said that the pitch favoured chasing sides so he wanted to put themselves under pressure. It was a brave call especially with a young bowling attack at his disposal. In fact, the below-par total put the Indian bowlers under tremendous pressure. South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock led from the front withhis blade, smashing India’s bowlers all around the park. The left-handed opener punished inexperienced Indian bowlers including Navdeep Saini, who was hit for two sixes in the fifth over.