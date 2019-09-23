Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli handed demerit point for shoulder contact with Beuran Hendricks

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the third offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday's third T20I against South Africa.

According to the ICC release, Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the third offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Kohli now has three demerit points after having got one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on January 15, 2018 and against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup 2019 on June 22.

Sunday's incident occurred in the fifth over of India's innings, when Kohli made contact with bowler Beuran Hendricks while taking a run.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and C.K. Nandan, third umpire Anil Chaudhary and fourth official Chettihody Shamshuddin levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

As per the rules, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

