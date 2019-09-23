Virat Kohli sets an example on and off the field: Hanuma Vihari

By IANS

KOLKATA: Hanuma Vihari has revealed how skipper Virat Kohli is an inspiration in the dressing room for youngsters and they look up to him as their idol.

"He (Kohli) sets an example -- on the field and off the field, with the work ethic he has. He is an inspiration in the dressing room, especially for youngsters. We look at him like an idol and someone who we can follow," Vihari told ESPNCricinfo.

Vihari top-scored for India with 289 runs in four innings as India cruised to a 2-0 Test series whitewash over a hapless West Indies side who were no match to them.

Vihari batted at No. 6 and looked his own as he notched up his first hundred and also became the first Indian batsman since Sachin Tendulkar in 1990 to score a century and a fifty in the same Test while batting at No. 6 or lower.

After the series in the Caribbean, skipper Kohli heaped praise on Vihari saying the dressing room is a relaxed place when the 25-year old is in the middle.

Talking about playing in the 'V', Vihari said: "Playing in the 'V' was always my strength. If you ask anyone who has seen me in the early years of my career, they would say it is. Once I get my eye in, I dominate the spinners. Even the fast bowlers. I widen my range of shots, but initially I try to hit in the 'V' and play as straight as possible," he added.

India will take on South Africa in three-Test series starting from October 2 at home, and Vihari will be a vital cog in India's wheel.

"Every team, especially now with the Test Championship, will come hard for a win, especially when they're playing away. They want an away win. It'll boost their chances for the championship. I don't want to take it easy and be complacent," the right-hander said.