Home Sport Cricket

Big Bash scraps controversial boundary rule that decided World Cup

The new rule applies to all matches in the finals series, while a tied Super Over in a regular season game will see the points divided.

Published: 24th September 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sydney Thunder players celebrate winning the T20 Big Bash League cricket final between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on January 24, 2016. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: The controversial boundary rule which gave England their maiden 50-over World Cup title will not be used in this year's Big Bash T20 tournaments in Australia.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) tweaked tournament regulations to avoid a repeat of this year's controversial World Cup final when England were announced as champions on account of their superior boundary count against New Zealand, after the end of the stipulated overs and the subsequent Super Over.

England had scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match at Lord's on July 14 as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

However, under the new rules put in place by CA for Big Bash Leagues, if two teams are tied at the end of a final and then again after a Super Over, subsequent Super Overs will be played until there is a clear winner.

The rule applies to all matches in the finals series, while a tied Super Over in a regular season game will see the points split.

The new playing conditions allow for an "unlimited amount" of Super Overs in finals, but where there are "unavoidable time restraints" - presumably venue regulations and broadcast constraints - CA will limit the number of available Super Overs.

CA's Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson hoped the move would please fans, citing the Sydney Sixers' thrilling Super-Over semi-final win over the Melbourne Renegades last summer.

"We hope that allowing for multiple Super Overs in WBBL and BBL Finals will provide our teams and fans with the best possible experience," Dobson was quoted as saying by the official BBL website.

While CA has moved to dodge a recurrence of the Lord's result, it's expected the ICC will keep the contentious rule for this summer's women's T20 World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
boundary rule Big Bash T20 tournaments Super Over
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp