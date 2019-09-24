Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma gets more vocal role in MS Dhoni's absence

In the just concluded T20I series against South Africa, Rohit was seen time and again walking up to the bowlers and speaking to them.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Team India

Indian cricketers R-L Rohit Sharma Khaleel Ahmad Shikhar Dhawan and Coach Ravi Shastri during a practice session ahead of the 3rd T20 match against South Africa at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen is no secret. The man who has won three Indian Premier League titles as Mumbai Indians skipper is often considered as one of the best when it comes to making on spot decisions. His record as India captain is also enviable and in M.S. Dhoni's absence, captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have asked him to be more vocal on the field when it comes to guiding the youngsters.

In the just concluded T20I series against South Africa, Rohit was seen time and again walking up to the bowlers and speaking to them. It was a great sign to see the deputy constantly speak to the youngsters even as skipper Kohli manned the boundary. And this practice isn't a one-off.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management said that with Dhoni not there to guide the bowlers from behind the wicket -- he is currently unavailable for selection -- the captain and coach felt that it would be great to have Rohit share his thoughts with the bowlers as the T20 format calls for quick thinking and on-spot change in plans.

"See, you don't want too many cooks to spoil the broth. There is always the need to have a fine balance and not confuse the youngsters in the middle of a match. So, when MS was there behind the wicket, it was Kohli and MS who would do the guiding. In Dhoni's absence, it was felt that it would be great to have Rohit sharing his thoughts with the youngsters and being vocal on the field.

"Rohit has been a part of the leadership group for a while now and it is not like this is the first time that he is sharing his ideas with the players. The captain and coach trust his instincts and it is great when a senior member walks up to a bowler and suggests ways to trump the opposition batsman," the source pointed.

A youngster who has also played under Rohit's leadership in the Indian team said that the opener like Kohli backs the boys and just shares his thought process and what he feels will work in a particular situation.

"You might feel a lot of things about your own capabilities. But the backing of the seniors is what helps. Be it Kohli bhai or Rohit bhai, they give you freedom to go and express yourself. They don't impose themselves on us. Even when Rohit bhai is leading or explaining a situation on the field, he only gives you his suggestions and what he feels could work. After that, it is on you to take the call," the player said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni India vs South Africa
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp