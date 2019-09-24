South Africa fitness trainer to end tenure after India Tests

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday said its fitness trainer Greg King will end his tenure with the national team after the Test series against India.

In a statement, CSA said King is quitting due to "family responsibility".

He has been a part of Proteas team management since July 2013.

"The last six years with the team have been some of the best years of my professional life. I have thoroughly enjoyed working in this environment with some of the best players in the world," King said in a statement.

"It has also been an honour and a privilege to call some of the best coaching and support staff in world cricket my colleagues and I will miss being a part of this very special set up massively," he added.

CSA said that, as part of its succession plan, South Africa 'A' fitness trainer Tumi Masekela will join King in the Proteas camp for the Test series, to begin the handover process.