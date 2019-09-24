Home Sport Cricket

This day, 2007: When MS Dhoni's young Team India became World T20 champions

India had won the inaugural ICC World T20 defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in one of the most dramatic finals cricket fans can ever witness .

Published: 24th September 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates after defeating Pakistan in the Twenty20 championship final at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AFP)

Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates after defeating Pakistan in the Twenty20 championship final at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With one wicket in hand, Pakistan needed six runs from four balls. Joginder Sharma was under immense pressure after giving away seven runs of the first two balls -- a wide and a six over long-off. Misbah-ul-Haq was at the crease along with Mohammed Asif and all the players in the Pakistani dug-out were on their feet, waiting for Misbah to score the winning shot and celebrate what would have been one of their biggest wins at the international stage.

Joginder has a long chat with skipper M.S. Dhoni who came all the way down from the wicketkeeper's end to soothe his bowler.

Joginder takes a deep breath, takes off from his run-up, and bowls a slower delivery outside the off stump. Misbah goes for the scoop shot over short fine-leg. The ball goes straight up in the air and S. Sreesanth takes the catch, a moment because of which his name got etched in the record books.

India had won the inaugural ICC World T20 defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in one of the most dramatic finals cricket fans can ever witness .

12 years have passed since that evening of September 24, 2007 but still that moment of Dhoni lifting the World T20 trophy is as fresh as it can get in the memories of cricket fans across the country.

On Tuesday, BCCI on its official Twitter handle, shared a 16-second video of the final moments of the game along with the caption: "This day in 2007, Team India were crowned World T20 Champions."

India's journey to the World T20 title was quite like a fairytale. It was a relatively young team, led by a long-haired Dhoni. They were not even counted among the contenders to enter the semi-finals, leave aside the trophy. They had the 50-over World Cup debacle in their memories.

The Indian cricket team hug their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to celebrate the ICC World Twenty20 trophy. (Photo | AFP)

However, against all odds, the young Indian team made it's way into the last-four riding on most famous wins over the likes of South Africa and England.

And after beating hot favourites Australia in the semis, the Men in Blue entered the summit clash with a belief they could achieve something special and leave behind the poor performance in the 50-over World Cup where they exited in the group stage in the West Indies.

Electing to bat, Gautam Gambhir, who had been one of India's top performers in the tournament, scored 75 runs as Dhoni's side were limited to 157-5 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs. The other Indian batsmen fell cheaply and only Rohit Sharma managed to hit some good runs as he made 30 not out.

In reply, Pakistan suffered an early blow when Mohammad Hafeez was dismissed in the first over, and Kamran Akmal fell for a duck soon afterwards. The hopes were all but dashed for the Men in Green when they lost Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi. However, Misbah played a blinder of an innings to take his team almost across the finishing line until he went for the scoop down the short fine leg and made Pakistan short of winning the title by just five runs.

Twelve years have passed since that memorable day and Team India are still in search for their second World T20 title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World T20 champions MS Dhoni Misbah-ul-Haq Joginder Sharma india vs pakistan
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp