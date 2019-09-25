Home Sport Cricket

BCCI name Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for T20 series in January

The first T20 will be played in Guwahati on Janaury 5, followed by the second match in Indore on January 7. Pune will host the third and final match on January 10.

Indian cricket players along with their head coach Ravi Shastri pose for a group photo. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Wednesday named Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for a short three-match T20 International series to be held in January next year.

The BCCI has roped in Sri Lanka for the short series in place of Zimbabwe, which has been suspended by the ICC.

As planned earlier, the first T20 will take place in Guwahati on January 5, followed by matches in Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10.

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation," the BCCI said in a statement.

The series against Zimbabwe was in doubt after the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in July this year over government interference in its administration.

The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, was in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

Schedule: 1st T20: January 5, Guwahati 2nd T20: January 7, Indore 3rd T20: January 10, Pune.

