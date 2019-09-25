Deepti Sharma first Indian to bowl three maidens in T20Is

By IANS

SURAT: Off-spinner Deepti Sharma had an extraordinary outing in India's first T20I against South Africa in this Gujarat city. She ended with figures of 4/8 with three of the four overs she bowled being maidens. This is the first time that an Indian has bowled as many maidens in a T20I match.

Deepti gave away runs only off the 19th ball that she bowled in the match. Two of these overs were wicket maidens with Deepti taking two on the trot in the 9th over and a wicket in the 14th.

ALSO READ | Deepti Sharma shines with exceptional spell in India's win over South Africa

The Agra girl's spell helped India defend a target of 131.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 43 for the hosts as they batted first. Although Mignon Du Preez scored a half century, South Africa could never get their chase going.

Apart from Deepti's three-wicket haul, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav got two wickets each while Harmanpreet got one.