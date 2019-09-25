Home Sport Cricket

Injuries are part and parcel of sport: Jasprit Bumrah

The world number three Test bowler was given rest for the T20I series against Proteas. He played his last game against West Indies in which he scalped seven wickets.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to minor stress fracture in his lower back, on Wednesday said that 'injuries are part and parcel of the sport' and he is recovering well to make a comeback.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high and I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah tweeted.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old was replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Test squad. The Indian side will play three Test matches in the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of South Africa Test series, Umesh Yadav replaces him

The world number three Test bowler was given rest for the T20I series against Proteas. He played his last game against West Indies in which he scalped seven wickets.

Bumrah is a vital member of the Men in Blue in all three formats. He is a number one bowler in the ODI format. He was the highest wicket-taker for Men in Blue in the ICC Men's World Cup, concluded in July.

India's Tests squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Shubman Gill.

Proteas' Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, and Heinrich Klaasen.

India levelled the T20Is by 1-1 and will play against South Africa in the first Test of the series from October 2.

TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah South Africa India
