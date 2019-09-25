Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath style for winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Son of late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the 76-year-old veteran actor has been a part of Indian cinema for over four decades and has received numerous accolades for his versatility in acting.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday quoted a popular dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan's flick "Agneepath' to congratulate the veteran actor on being selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently.

Extending his warm wishes to megastar Bachchan for being named for the prestigious honor, Tendulkar tweeted, "Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Poora Naam. Baap Ka Naam Dinanath Chauhan, Maa Ka Naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandwa. Umar 36..." a line that gives me goosebumps even today! May you continue to win hearts across the globe, Amit ji. #DadaSahebPhalkeAward".

On Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and announced the news of Amitabh being selected for the coveted award.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar tweeted on Tuesday while tagging Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Son of late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the 76-year-old veteran actor has been a part of Indian cinema for over four decades and has received numerous accolades for his versatility in acting.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut with 'Saat Hindustani'.He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. 

