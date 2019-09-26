Facebook takes to cricket, signs multi-year, multi-market partnership with ICC

By Online Desk

DUBAI: Facebook will become the exclusive digital content rights partner for International Cricket Council global events in the Indian sub-continent, it was announced on Thursday.

The social media platform will carry post-match recaps across the rest of the world until 2023 too.

There will also be in-play key moments and other match and feature content available.

"We are delighted to welcome Facebook to the global cricket family for this multi-year, multi-market partnership which is a first for our sport. The combination of one of the world's most watched sports with one of the world's largest platforms is exciting for the future of our game," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director Facebook India said, "We are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the most exciting moments in cricket to Facebook Watch and to chart the next stage of technology led transformation in cricket.