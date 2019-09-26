Home Sport Cricket

N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath becomes the first woman president of TNCA

Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 08:59 PM

MS Dhoni, Rupa Gurunath

Rupa Gurunath (right) with MS Dhoni at the launch of ‘Veedu Kattu, Whistle Podu” | D Sampath Kumar

By PTI

CHENNAI: Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board.

Rupa was elected at the TNCA's 87th Annual General Meeting. Her's was the only nomination filed for the post of president.

"My immediate priorities are to finalise the lease agreement with the government and opening the three stands. Of course TNCA has zero tolerance for any form of corruption and TNCA will take appropriate action on any such issues," Rupa said after her election.

She said the TNCA will continue to provide all necessary amenities to the players to perform at their best.

"We shall continue to provide all necessary amenities and any other requirements for the players to perform at their best and look forward to improve their performances in all forms of cricket," the new TNCA president said.

"I am happy to become the first woman president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The TNCA has been a professionally run state association, which has a long history and headed by eminent personalities," she was quoted as saying in a release.

Rupa is an executive director in India Cements, her father's company that owns the star-studded IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

TNCA recently hit the headlines after unnamed officials, coaches and players in its franchise-based Tamil Nadu Premier League were accused of being involved in match-fixing.

An inquiry is currently underway in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on Friday allowed the TNCA to hold elections for its office-bearers, but said the results will be subject to a final decision on the body's compliance with Lodha reforms.

The results of elections will be subject to the order of the top court and legal remedies will be available to the parties involved.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) governing Indian cricket, in its submissions before the apex court, had complained that the TNCA did not comply with the new BCCI constitution as mandated by the top court.

List of other office-bearers: Vice-presidents: T J Srinivasaraj (City), Dr P Ashok Sigamani (Districts), Secretary: R S Ramasaamy, Joint Secretary: K A Shankar, Assistant Secretary: N Venkatraman.

Treasurer: J Parthasarathy

TAGS
Rupa Gurunath TNCA Tamil Nadu Cricket Association
