N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath elected Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president

With this, she has become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country. Gurunath was elected unanimously.

CHENNAI: Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President N Srinivasan, has been elected the President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) at its annual general meeting. With this, she has become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country. Gurunath was elected unanimously.

Gurunath's was the only nomination filed for the post of president. Her husband Gurunath Meiyappan was banned for life for indulging in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League. She will represent the state association at the meetings in BCCI.

For the post of vice-president, TJ Shrinivasaraj (city) and P Ashok Sigamani (district) have been elected.

RS Ramasaamy has been elected as secretary and KA Shankar as joint secretary of the state cricket association.

Srinivasan, who is the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK), served as the President of TNCA from 2002 to 2017. He stepped down from the post in 2017.

Following are the new office-bearers in the state cricket association:

President: Rupa Gurunath.

Vice Presidents: TJ Srinivasaraj (City), P Ashok Sigamani (Districts)

Secretary: RS Ramasaamy

Joint Secretary: K A Shankar

Assistant Secretary: N Venkatraman

Treasurer: J Parthasarathy

(With ANI inputs)

