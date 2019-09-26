 Rahane bats for Rohit, says respecting Rabada and the SA bowling will be the key

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma might have to attempt to revive his Test career in the role of an opener. So, what does India's vice-captain Rahane feel about it?

"You want an answer actually? I don't know yet whether Rohit will open the innings. If he does, I will be happy for him. I said in the West Indies also, it is hard to see a special talent like Rohit sitting out," Rahane said at a promotional event.

Rohit has three hundreds in 27 Tests and an average of a shade under 40.

It was Rahane's return to form during the West Indies series and the success of Hanuma Vihari that prompted the team management to try out Rohit as an opener in the upcoming South Africa Tests.

Many believe that Rohit's audacious strokeplay has been a reason behind his failure in the longer format, but Rahane thinks otherwise.

"He has worked so hard and if he gets an opportunity, I am sure, he will do well," a confident Rahane said.

"We all know the quality he has - special talent. Test cricket is all about mindset and ODI cricket, you can just go out there and back yourself. In Test cricket, sometimes if two bowlers are bowling good spells, you need to respect that and come out strong and play your game after that," he said.

As for the 31-year-old, one of the bigger challenges is to get more matches while playing one international format - Test cricket in his case.

"The only challenge you have is getting match practice. Sometimes, match practice is really important and facing quality bowlers is important. At the highest level, you face quality bowlers all the time. All of them are equally good. You don't get loose balls easily.

"You need to practice really hard. Your practice sessions should be really hard so that when you step into play a match, it gets easy for you. Preparation and process is the key.

"You need to believe yourself and come out strongly. If I can keep my mind at the present -- that is Test cricket - other things will fall automatically," said the senior batsman, who has played 58 Tests and 90 ODIs.

Having last played an ODI 18 months ago, Rahane wants to have another shot at the 50-over format.

"Apart from Tests, I really enjoy playing ODI cricket as well. I want to come back to ODIs. Right now, the focus is completely on this series. After the Australia series, there was a long break. When I got to know that I was not part of the World Cup squad, my plan was to play county cricket and luckily the Hampshire people called me and asked about county cricket. Time at English county Hampshire was well spent," Rahane said.

"I thought I can actually use my time really well and learn about cricket and life. It's a completely different experience when you play county cricket. Here, we get things so easily. In county cricket, you need to do everything on your own," recalled Rahane.

County cricket provided him with a lot of soul searching and he fell in love with the sport all over again.

"Apart from cricket, small things helped me a lot. I used to walk alone after the practice session and think what was my thinking when I started playing cricket. The answer was that I enjoyed cricket rather than focusing on the outcome. When you think about focus and outcome, you put yourself under pressure.

"In county cricket, those two months, I learnt a lot. I played seven matches and the focus was actually on the red ball because I knew we would play Duke's ball in the West Indies. Trusting my ability was the key," he noted.

While India will be the favourites against South Africa, Rahane said that the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj need to be respected.

"Rabada is a quality bowler. He is a wicket-taker. It doesn't matter how the wicket will be. We have to respect him and the other bowlers. They have got a relatively young team, but their bowling attack -- fast bowlers and spinners are experienced. Keshav Maharaj has played county cricket and did well in red ball. You need to respect them," he signed off.