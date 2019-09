Srinivasan comes to fore in Junior Super Kings tie

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SR Madhava Srinivasan’s 4 for 5 helped CS Academy, Erode beat Carmel MHSS in the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet.

Brief scores: Laidlaw Memorial 140/7 in 20 ovs (Ayaan Mathews 66) bt Stanes AIHSS, Coonoor 91/5 in 20 ovs. MoM: Ayaan Mathews. Riverside Public School, Kothagiri 174/6 in 20 ovs (Rohit Pranav 46, Vishesh Goyal 3/25) bt The Lawrence School, Ooty 123 in 17.3 ovs (Karthik Gupta 28, R Sanjith Krishnan 25, VY Kripesh 26 n.o). MoM: Rohit Pranav. Carmel MHSS, Erode 67/9 in 20 ovs (SR Madhava Srinivasan 4/5) lost to CS Academy, Erode 69/2 in 14.3 ovs (J Pranav 27 n.o, VM Pavun Kumar 26 n.o). MoM: SR Madhava Srinivasan. Sankar HSS, Sankari West 33 in 12.1 ovs (M Dinesh Kumar 4/11, S Saravanan 3/7) lost to Govt. Boys HSS, Komarapalayam 34/3 in 8.2 ovs. MoM: M Dinesh Kumar.

Shrijith stars for DAV

V Shrijith scored an unbeaten 43 off 40 balls to help DAV Public School, Velachery beat Cricket Drome-Cheetahs by seven wickets in the Young Talents-Xcell 1 Sports Trophy U-14 inter-academy/schools cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Cricket Drome-Cheetahs 80 in 29.1 overs (S Akilesh 3/15, Harish Ragavendra 2/12) lost to DAV PS (Velachery) 84/3 in 14.1 overs (V Shirijith 43 n.o). MoM: V Shirijith.