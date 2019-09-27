Home Sport Cricket

Being dropped despite passing Yo-Yo test was unfair: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj said he was never informed that he would be dropped and the manner in which it was done, hurt him.

Published: 27th September 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said that he was not picked for the Indian team in 2017 despite passing the mandatory yo-yo test.

India's 2011 World Cup player of the tournament, Yuvraj was dropped after the 2017 tour of West Indies after enduring a lean patch. Earlier, this year, the celebrated southpaw who also played a crucial role in India winning the inaugural World T20 in 2007, called time on his career.

"Never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in two games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017.

"I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36.

"Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket. They actually thought that I wouldn't be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterward... yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

Yuvraj, who has played 304 ODIs and 58 T20s for India scoring 8,701 and 1,177 runs respectively, smashed a 127-ball 150 in a home ODI series against England in Cuttack in January 2017 to then play the Champions Trophy after being in and out of the side.

In the Champions Trophy, Yuvraj managed 105 runs in four innings at 35.00 average. He was included in the West Indies tour squad following the Champions Trophy but his poor shows there too forced selectors to drop him.

Yuvraj said he was never informed that he would be dropped and the manner in which it was done, hurt him.

"I think it was unfortunate for a guy who has played 15-17 years of international cricket to not being made to sit down and being talked to. No one told me and no one told Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan either.

"Whichever player it is, the person who is in-charge should sit down and talk with the player that we are looking at the youngsters and we've taken this step. This way, you do feel bad at the beginning but at least you give them the credit of being true to your face - which doesn't happen in Indian cricket.

"It has been like that forever almost. I have seen it happen to big names. Took it personally then but not now as there is a time for everything to move on and I have made my peace with it," said Yuvraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh Yo-Yo test
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp