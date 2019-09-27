Home Sport Cricket

England mulling to rope in Gary Kirsten as head coach: Report

Trevor Bayliss, who coached England to their maiden World Cup triumph in July this year, stepped down from his role after the Ashes series against Australia which England drew 2-2.

Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten. File Photo

By IANS

LONDON: ICC ODI world champions England are thinking of roping in former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as their next head coach across all three formats.

According to a www.telegraph.co.uk report, England director of cricket Ashley Giles will formally begin the process of hiring a new head coach this week and Kirsten is a front runner in the latest scheme of things.

It has been reported by The Telegraph that Kirsten was keen on coaching the England one-day side initially but it is understood that the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will try to coax him into a full-time head coach's job.

Kirsten famously guided India to the 2011 World Cup victory in his four-year stint with the Men in Blue, besides helping South Africa become the No. 1 Test team in the world.

Kirsten also coached in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other franchise-based league tournaments across the world after relinquishing full-time international duty in 2013.

