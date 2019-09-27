Home Sport Cricket

English wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor calls time on international career

Taylor, 30, made her England debut in 2006, and went on to make 226 appearances. Across that time she amassed 6,533 runs -- second on England Women's all-time list of run-scorers.

England's Sarah Taylor.

By IANS

LONDON: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor has called time on her international career, a statement from the England Cricket Board said.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward," Taylor was quoted as saying on ECB's official website.

"I can't thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey.

"Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career.

"From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord's, to name just a few. I've also been blessed with travelling the world and making lifelong friends along the way.

"To be right in the thick of women's cricket as it's gone from strength to strength -- not only in England, but across the world -- has been an amazing experience, and I can look back on what women's cricket has achieved with great pride at playing some small part in it.

"The England girls are role models on and off the field, and they have undoubtedly inspired -- and will continue to inspire -- so many young people to take up the game, girls and boys. I can't wait to see the heights that this team can reach.

"I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high and with excitement for what my future holds and what my next chapter brings."

