Home Sport Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues to miss Big Bash League due to national commitments

India will depart for the Caribbean on October 23 after finishing the ODI engagements against the Proteas women on October 14.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (Twitter | Indian Premier League)

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (Twitter | Indian Premier League)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and emerging star Jemima Rodrigues are unlikely to feature in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia as it is clashing with the national team's tour of West Indies.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the first standalone WBBL, which starts later this year from October 18 and ends on December 8, is likely to clash with India's month-long tour of the Caribbean, leaving the players with a very limited window towards the end of the fifth season of the league.

India will depart for the Caribbean on October 23 after finishing the ODI engagements against the Proteas women on October 14.

"The BCCI doesn't discourage any of our women's players from taking part in overseas leagues as long as their participation [in those tournaments] doesn't clash with their national duties," BCCI's general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim was quoted as saying by the website.

"In this case, there's an international series to be played, so that will automatically be on top of their list of priorities," he said.

Also it is understood that the BCCI factored in the fatigue issue keeping next year's T20 tri-series in Australia (third team England).

Harmanpreet played for Sydney Thunders last season and has reportedly been approached by the Melbourne Stars.

Mandhana has played for Brisbane Heats, followed by Hobart Hurricanes.

Rodrigues could have landed a maiden WBBL contract after a good Kia Super League (KSL) season in England with Yorkshire Diamonds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Jemima Rodrigues Big Bash League
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp