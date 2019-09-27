Mohammad Azharuddin elected Hyderabad Cricket Association president

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was on Friday elected as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The 56-year-old won the elections 147-73.

Azhar filed his nomination for the President's post last week after it was proposed by Adnan Mahmood and seconded by Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood.

Azhar played 99 Tests and 334 One Day Internationals for India scoring 6215 and 9378 runs respectively.