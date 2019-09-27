Home Sport Cricket

Rain threatens one-day international return in Karachi

The pitch and its adjoining areas were covered as the scheduled toss at 2:30 pm (0930 GMT) was delayed with both teams inside their dressing rooms.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) holds the ODI trophy along with Sri Lanka's captain Lahiru Thirimanne (R) during a ceremony at the National stadium in Karachi. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) holds the ODI trophy along with Sri Lanka's captain Lahiru Thirimanne (R) during a ceremony at the National stadium in Karachi. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

KARACHI: Incessant rain threatened the first day-night international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday, the first in Karachi for 10 years.

The pitch and its adjoining areas were covered as the scheduled toss at 2:30 pm (0930 GMT) was delayed with both teams inside their dressing rooms.

Karachi has not hosted a one-day international since January 2009 when Sri Lanka played two back-to-back matches at the National Stadium.

But in March of that year, during the same tour, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked in Lahore -- forcing the suspension of international cricket in Pakistan.

Pakistan, forced to play home matches in the neutral venues of the United Arab Emirates, convinced Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to send their team, assuring them of stringent security with 2,000 personnel guarding the teams around the hotel and stadium.

Ten top Sri Lankan players, including their ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and former captains Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, withdrew from the tour.

The tour was stalled after SLC received threats of possible terror attacks on their team in Pakistan before getting the all-clear last week.

The remaining two ODIs will be played in Karachi on Sunday and Wednesday.

Sri Lanka will also play three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Sri Lanka Karachi
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp