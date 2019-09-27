Tamil Nadu Cricket Association likely to challenge CoA ultimatum in SC

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) held its first annual general meeting in three years and elected office-bearers unanimously, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) refused to approve the state body’s revised constitution, saying it is non-compliant on 21 accounts.

The CoA maintains that non-compliance means losing the right to vote at the BCCI AGM.

The matter is likely to reach the Supreme Court since both sides believe they are on a firm footing. It relates partially to the September 20 Supreme Court order.

While asking TNCA to conduct elections before September 28, the bench of Justice SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao overruled CoA’s directive on non-elected apex council members coming under the tenure and cooling-off rule. TNCA completed the electoral process at its AGM on Thursday.

In the meantime, the CoA had once again approached the Supreme Court, seeking clarifications on the September 20 order.

The CoA stated that the latest order is being “erroneously construed in such a manner so as to override principal judgment dated July 18th, 2016 and August 9, 2018.” The body headed by Vinod Rai further said that the latest order is restricted only to the disqualification of office-bearers, and can’t be misinterpreted by state units with regards to relaxing the age-cap among others.

On Wednesday, the TNCA sent its revised constitution to the amicus curiae for approval and just hours after the state unit elected new office-bearers, the CoA informed that they have to be fully compliant, failing which they won’t be allowed to vote at the BCCI AGM on October 23.

In an email to TNCA, the CoA stated that “Various amendments have been made by TNCA in the amended constitution on a deliberate misinterpretation of the order dated 20th September 2019.” For instance, they don’t have any former players in their Apex Council, which is mandatory as per the BCCI constitution.

TNCA officials are of the opinion that if any, differences are minor in nature and they will write to the CoA after consultation with their legal team. There are talks that the CoA believes TNCA might nominate N Srinivasan as their representative for the BCCI AGM and open the door for his re-entry. This can amount to a violation of the BCCI constitution, which has an age limit of 70. Sources in the state body maintain they have other names in mind and that the CoA is trying to connect different things.

SCA writes to CoA

Hours after the CoA announced the BCCI election schedule, the Saurashtra Cricket Association sent a request to allow state units to name two representatives of which will can attend the AGM. As per the election code, the state units have to nominate their representatives by October 4.

The SCA in its mail said, “While submitting an application of representative of the member association, it should be allowed to submit the name of representative and name of one more representative; so that because of any unforeseen circumstances first representative cannot come for the election, the second can represent the association.”