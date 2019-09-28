A lot needs to be done, says Azharuddin after winning HCA elections

Home Sport Cricket

HYDERABAD: This was the comeback former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had been waiting for. On Friday, the 56-year-old made a splash back into the world of sports by securing 147 of the 226 Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) votes to emerge as the new president. The victory was sweeter, given the fact that the strong opposition, comprising mostly of G Vivekanand’s faction, could not even win a single seat.

After the results were announced, a delighted Azhar said: “I thank the HCA members (voters) for trusting me and rallying around me. I am looking forward to bring about the required changes in HCA. A lot of work needs to be done.”

In the beginning, it was supposed to be an Azhar versus Vivekanand showdown, but the latter’s nomination for the post of president was rejected by the election officer VS Sampath on the grounds that his name was yet to be cleared from a conflict of interest case. The fight also had political undertones, as Vivekanand had recently accused chief minister KCR of trying to have a say in the running of the HCA by supporting Azhar. Vivekanand had quit the TRS and later joined the BJP. Asked whether he was considering joining the TRS, Azhar said: “I cannot say anything about that now.”

It was also a one-of-a-kind experience for Sampath, a former chief election commissioner. “I have presided over much bigger elections, but I was a little apprehensive before joining as the election officer here. I had heard about the chaotic elections that were held in the past. But everything fell into place this time,” Sampath said.

To meet CM today
Azhar is expected to meet CM Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, amid rumours that he is likely to join the TRS

