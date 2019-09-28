Home Sport Cricket

No one better than MS Dhoni to decide on retirement, says Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor, who starred as the former Indian cricket captain in the biopic, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", said the cricketer is an able leader who is fit to take a call on his retirement.

Published: 28th September 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday said the decision to hang his boots on his glorious international career rests with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the man himself.

The actor, who starred as the former Indian cricket captain in the biopic, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", said the cricketer is an able leader who is fit to take a call on his retirement.

"When we read a book on leadership qualities, he has all of them. So when a person like him who has served India for such a long time, I believe he is the best person to make this decision (to retire), no one else," Sushant said at India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2019 here.

The actor said he was a "huge" Dhoni fan even before he started working on the 2016 film.

"When you look at someone from a fan's eyes, then you can't judge them. For me, he is the best wicketkeeper-batsman ever," he added.

An avid cricket admirer, Sushant also talked about the ICC T20 World Cup and said he is geared up to watch an India-Pakistan match in the upcoming tournament.

"When I was in school, I used to memorise the holiday calender before the session began. I do the same about when India is going to play the matches, especially the ones between India and Pakistan. I don't do anything a day before the match. We have always won, why will we lose it this time?" he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput MS Dhoni
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp