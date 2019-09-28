Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday

'The Nightingale of Bollywood' has been like a mother to Tendulkar, as the two share a very strong bond.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday extended wishes to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar said: "I would like to wish you on your 90th birthday. Honestly speaking, I do not remember the first time I listened to one of your songs."

"I do not think there has been a day when I have not listened to your song. You have always showered your blessings upon me. I still remember the time when you gave me handwritten lyrics of 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega'. That was the biggest gift for me that I have ever received. I will always remember that gift of yours."

"You have always loved me like your son and have blessed me. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness," he added.

'The Nightingale of Bollywood' has been like a mother to Tendulkar, as the two share a very strong bond.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country who has been awarded with Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and many more. In 1989, she was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp