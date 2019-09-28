Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly takes over as CAB president for second term

This is Ganguly's second term in office after he became CAB president in 2015, following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya.

Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday took over as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for a second term after their 88th annual general meeting held at the Eden Gardens here.

Ganguly was first part of the CAB's working committee and was elected joint secretary in 2014. He will therefore have to serve the mandatory three-year cooling off period after July 2020.

"I'm happy. It's for 10 months but it's a long time. I go and there are other things. I don't know what's next. Let's see what happens," Ganguly told reporters.

Former cricketers Snehasish Ganguly and Gargi Banerjee were appointed as nominated members to the Apex Council.

A CAG representative will become the 19th member of the Apex Council which will replace the previous working committee.

The five-member panel under Ganguly and 11 councillors of Apex Council were elected uncontested.

"Earlier there were less office-bearers to run such a big organisation. Now it's good that we will have more office- bearers."

The CAB also said it plans to induct 1800 special members as the raised fund will help in the cricket development work of the state body.

"They will get all the tickets and hospitality privileges... We will buy a whole stand from Kolkata Knight Riders and give it to the members. The fund will help clear all the pending works," Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, Dalmiya's son Avishek will become the secretary from his joint secretary's post while Debabrata Das will be the lone joint secretary.

"We thank the members for reposing faith on us. We are glad that we can concentrate on cricket henceforth. There are several international matches, including several ICC tournaments, in India. The iconic Eden Gardens will once again play a key role in it," Dalmiya said.

ALSO READ | Bring back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal into T20 side: Sourav Ganguly

Debashis Ganguly will become the Treasurer. All office-bearers will take charge from Saturday, after the AGM.

The CAB last held its 84th AGM in 2015 when Jagmohan Dalmiya was elected unopposed for an eighth consecutive term.

In the next year, the AGM could not take place due to exceptional circumstances after the Lodha Committee report.

The Panel: President: Sourav Ganguly; Vice President: Naresh Ojha; Secretary: Avishek Dalmiya; Joint Secretary: Debabrata Das; Treasurer: Debasish Ganguly.

Councillors of Apex Council: Ardhendu Kumar Ghosh, Goutam Goswami, Joydeep Kolay, Mintu Das, Numazar Mehta, Prabir Chakraborty, Rajib Ghosh, Samrat Bhowmick, Sanjoy Dutta, Subrata Saha, Susanta Banerjee.

