Vijay Hazare Trophy: Underdogs Chattisgarh best Mumbai in high-scoring affair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chhattisgarh sprang the surprise of the season, beating Mumbai by five wickets in a Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. Chasing 318 to win, the underdogs appeared to have lost their way at 222/5 in the 41st over, but Amandeep Khare’s unbeaten 117 and his partnership of 96 off 9.3 overs with Ajay Mandal helped them script a memorable win.

The chase was also the highest against Mumbai in List A cricket. Chhattisgarh went past the 302 that Rajasthan had notched up against the team in 2015. With many matches being washed out, the newly-promoted team jumped to fourth among combined Group A and Group B. Mumbai, on the other hand, are 12th.

Things looked more in favour of Mumbai, with Chhattisgarh requiring 30 from the last two overs. The 49th over bowled by Shivam Dube proved costly, going for 16 runs. Bowling the last over, Tushar Deshpande failed to defend 14, as Chhattisgarh won with a ball to spare. Mandal was on strike in the last over, and he hit a four and a six off the first two balls to more or less clinch the deal.

Khare, a 22-year-old right-hander from Durg, came in at No 5 with the total reading 95 after 19 overs. After six more overs, captain Harpreet Singh’s departure made it 125/5. The target looked a far cry at this stage, but a 97-run stand between Khare and Shashank Singh kept them in the match. Mandal hit some lusty blows after Singh to make the impossible possible.

Khare played 94 balls and hit eight fours to go with four sixes. It was his maiden century, in his 21st match at this level. Mandal, who had earlier bowled 10 overs of left-arm spin for none for 70, hit two sixes and a four in his 30-ball 39 not out.

Mumbai’s bowlers were disappointing. Veteran Dhawal Kulkarni and Dube conceded 66 and 67, respectively, in their 10 overs.

Deshpande, whose pace has drawn the attention of the national selectors, went for 89 in 8.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani was the lone bowler to be accorded respect, finishing with figures of 10-1-38-3.

Mumbai owed their big total to Suryakumar Yadav’s 81 off 31 balls. Coming in to bat in the 42nd over with the total reading 207/3, the right-hander hit six four and eight sixes. Aditya Tare (90), Shreyas Iyer (50) and debutant Yashaswi Jaiswal (44) were the other notable scorers.

Brief scores: Mumbai 317/5 in 50 ovs (Tare 90, Yadav 81, Iyer 50) lost to Chhattisgarh 318/5 in 49.5 ovs (Khare 117 n.o; Mulani 3/38).

Day out for India stars

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar were among the runs in their respective clashes on Saturday. The top-order bat scored 131 off 122 for Karnataka in their 60-run win against Kerala.

The all-rounder notched up an 88-ball 91 in Tamil Nadu’s seven-wicket win against Bihar.

Brief scores: Bihar 217/7 in 50 ovs (Babul 110; Mohammed 3/33) lost to Tamil Nadu 218/3 in 46.5 ovs (Vijay 91 n.o, Aparajith 52 n.o). Karnataka 294 (Rahul 131, Pandey 50; Asif 3/59) bt Kerala 234 (Vishnu 104, Samson 67; Ronit 3/42).