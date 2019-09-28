Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Underdogs Chattisgarh best Mumbai in high-scoring affair

Chhattisgarh sprang the surprise of the season, beating Mumbai by five wickets in a Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav’s 31-ball 81 against Chhattisgarh went in vain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chhattisgarh sprang the surprise of the season, beating Mumbai by five wickets in a Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. Chasing 318 to win, the underdogs appeared to have lost their way at 222/5 in the 41st over, but Amandeep Khare’s unbeaten 117 and his partnership of 96 off 9.3 overs with Ajay Mandal helped them script a memorable win.

The chase was also the highest against Mumbai in List A cricket. Chhattisgarh went past the 302 that Rajasthan had notched up against the team in 2015. With many matches being washed out, the newly-promoted team jumped to fourth among combined Group A and Group B. Mumbai, on the other hand, are 12th.  

Things looked more in favour of Mumbai, with Chhattisgarh requiring 30 from the last two overs. The 49th over bowled by Shivam Dube proved costly, going for 16 runs. Bowling the last over, Tushar Deshpande failed to defend 14, as Chhattisgarh won with a ball to spare. Mandal was on strike in the last over, and he hit a four and a six off the first two balls to more or less clinch the deal.

Khare, a 22-year-old right-hander from Durg, came in at No 5 with the total reading 95 after 19 overs. After six more overs, captain Harpreet Singh’s departure made it 125/5. The target looked a far cry at this stage, but a 97-run stand between Khare and Shashank Singh kept them in the match. Mandal hit some lusty blows after Singh to make the impossible possible.

Khare played 94 balls and hit eight fours to go with four sixes. It was his maiden century, in his 21st match at this level. Mandal, who had earlier bowled 10 overs of left-arm spin for none for 70, hit two sixes and a four in his 30-ball 39 not out.

Mumbai’s bowlers were disappointing. Veteran Dhawal Kulkarni and Dube conceded 66 and 67, respectively, in their 10 overs.

Deshpande, whose pace has drawn the attention of the national selectors, went for 89 in 8.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani was the lone bowler to be accorded respect, finishing with figures of 10-1-38-3.

Mumbai owed their big total to Suryakumar Yadav’s 81 off 31 balls. Coming in to bat in the 42nd over with the total reading 207/3, the right-hander hit six four and eight sixes. Aditya Tare (90), Shreyas Iyer (50) and debutant Yashaswi Jaiswal (44) were the other notable scorers.

Brief scores: Mumbai 317/5 in 50 ovs (Tare 90, Yadav 81, Iyer 50) lost to Chhattisgarh 318/5 in 49.5 ovs (Khare 117 n.o; Mulani 3/38).

Day out for India stars

KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar were among the runs in their respective clashes on Saturday. The top-order bat scored 131 off 122 for Karnataka in their 60-run win against Kerala.

The all-rounder notched up an 88-ball 91 in Tamil Nadu’s seven-wicket win against Bihar. 

Brief scores: Bihar 217/7 in 50 ovs (Babul 110; Mohammed 3/33) lost to Tamil Nadu 218/3 in 46.5 ovs (Vijay 91 n.o, Aparajith 52 n.o). Karnataka 294 (Rahul 131, Pandey 50; Asif 3/59) bt Kerala 234 (Vishnu 104, Samson 67; Ronit 3/42).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp