Nepal captain Paras Khadka slams first-ever T20I century

Khadka also became the first skipper to slam a century in T20I cricket while chasing.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal captain Paras Khadka(Twitter)

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka became the Himalayan nation's first batsman to score a T20I century as they registered a nine-wicket victory over hosts Singapore in the tri-series here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old remained unbeaten on 106 from 52 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and nine sixes as Nepal chased down a target of 152 in 16 overs. They scored 154/1.

Khadka took 49 balls to complete the hundred, also making it the fourth-fastest T20I century by an Asian batsman.

Singapore elected to bat first and put up a total of 151/3 in 20 overs.

