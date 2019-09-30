Home Sport Cricket

Ishan Porel snares six wickets in Bengal's win over J&K

Shubam Singh Pundir followed a few deliveries later, dismissed by Ashoke Dinda for a duck to leave J&K at 7 for 3.

Ishan Porel (File | PTI)

JAIPUR: Highly-rated fast bowler Ishan Porel came up with a six-wicket haul to star in Bengal's eight-wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group 'C' match here on Monday.

J&K batted after captain Parvez Rasool won the toss and was in trouble in the 4th over as Porel, who worked up good pace, sent back Qamnran Iqbal (1) and Shubham Khajuria, who has been in good form for a duck.

Rearguard action by Fazil Rashid (43) and Ram Dayal (57 not out) helped J&K reach 169.

Openers Shreevats Goswami (86, 80 balls) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (51) got Bengal off to a superb start and the team romped home in 28 overs to take 4 points.

In the other games, Madhya Pradesh thrashed Bihar by seven wickets while Gujarat outclassed Bengal by 101 runs thanks to Bhargav Merai's 125.

Brief scores:

Bihar 137 all out in 40.4 overs (Ashutosh Aman 25, Shasheem Rathour 25, Mihir Hirwani 4/29, Gourav Yadav 3/41) lost to Madhya Pradesh 138 for 3 in 27.4 overs (Rajit Patidar 48, M S Raghav 46).

MP: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Jammu & Kashmir 169 all out in 48.2 overs (Ram Dayal 57 not out, Fazil Rashid 43, Ishan Porel 6/34, Ashoke Dinda 2/27) lost to Bengal 175 for 2 in 28 overs (Shreevats Goswami 86 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 51, Manoj Tiwary 27 not out).

Bengal: 4 points, J&K: 0.

Gujarat 305 all out in 50 overs (Bhargav Merai 125 (135 balls, 13 fours), Manprit Juneja 50, Axar Patel 45, Rujul Bhatt 40, Ajoy Sarkar 3 for 68) beat Bengal 204 for 8 in 50 overs (Milind 103 not out, Mishra 62 not out, C T Gaja 2/17, R B Kalaria 2/30).

Gujarat: 4 points, Bengal: 0 points.

