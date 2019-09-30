Thirunavukarasu bowls Thiruthani CC to two-wicket victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on K Thirunavukarasu’s 6 for 18, Thiruthani CC beat Classic CC by two wickets in a TNCA- Thiruvallur DCA Second Division league match on Sunday. S Vignesh top-scored (32) for the winners.

Brief scores: II Division: Classic CC 97 in 24.3 ovs (T Kapil 33, K Thirunavukarasu 6/18) lost to Thiruthani CC 98/8 in 27.5 ovs (S Vignesh 32, T Kapil 4/22). IV Division: Lucas TVS RC 140 in 28.2 ovs (M Ramesh 29, G Nagaraj 41 n.o, M Lingan 4/32, D Jes Allen Rozario 4/29) bt DRBCCC Hindu College 112 in 29.1 ovs (R Manikandan 28, S Dinesh Kumar 28, P Bharath Kumar 5/22).

Centurion M Bharath of

Winnage CA

Ramanujam shines

Sri Ramanujam’s 5 for 41 helped Mani Memorial CC get the better of Chrompet CC by 21 runs in a TNCA-Kanchipuram DCA Second Division league match at General Electric ‘A’ grounds, Pallavaram on Sunday.

Brief scores: Second Division: Mani Memorial CC 158/8 in 30 ovs (S Sunilraj 42, M Kathar 41, Shivasabapathy 3/55) bt Chrompet CC 137 in 28.1 ovs (S Manikandan 41, Sri Ramanujam 5/41); Sumangali Homes club 159 in 27.3 ovs (P Arun 68, Himalaya 29, P Kanish Prabhu 5/9, Salai Eniyavan 3/49) bt Venugopal Recreation Club 122 in 24.3 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 49, David Alvin Nishanth 3/36).

TN softball team

A 17-member Tamil Nadu team will take part in the senior national softball championship to be held at Eluru in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh from October 1 to 5.

Team: Dharmasasta (captain), Manikandan (vice captain), Job Alan, Anand, Varun, Aravindan, Palani, Sunil Melvin Raj, Jawahar, Viswananth, Praveen, Nagaraj, Iniyan, Surya, Safeen Akthar, Kavirarasan, Saravanan; Coach: Daniel, Suresh; Manager: Madhavan.

Dorairaj MCC win

J Parthiban claimed 4 for 8 as Dorairaj MCC beat Eagle CC by seven wickets in a TNCA Fifth Division ‘B’ Zone match.

Brief scores: Eagle Cricket Club 73 in 22 ovs (J Parthiban 4/8) lost to Dorairaj Memorial Cricket Club 74/3 in 12.3 ovs (Miriyun Jai Sendhil 32).

Bharath excels

M Bharath, who struck an unbeaten 106 and picked two wickets, was Man of the Match as Winnage Cricket Academy beat Cricket Drome Cheetahs in the Young Talents-XCELL 1 Sports Trophy under-14 inter-academy/school tournament.

Brief scores: Winnage CA 245/2 in 30 ovs (M Bharath 106 n.o, T Aditya 42, Kishang 41, Siddharth 2/27) bt Cricket Drome Cheetahs 109/8 in 30 ovs (M Bharath 2/2).

Junior Kings T20

The sixth edition of the Junior Kings inter-school T20 tournament will start on Monday. In all, 92 schools will take part. The first phase will be in Chennai and 14 other districts — Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Vellore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Villuppuram and Tiruvannamalai. The final phase featuring the district winners and the winners and runners-up of Chennai will be played in Tirunelveli to identify the ultimate winner of the competition.