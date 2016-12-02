LAUSANNE: The verdict in former FIFA President Sepp Blatter's appeal against a six-year ban for unethical conduct will be announced Monday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will publish the ruling at 3 p.m. Swiss time (1400 GMT).

Blatter denies wrongdoing in authorising a $2 million payment to Michel Platini in 2011. They claimed it was a uncontracted salary for former France great Platini advising Blatter from 1999 to 2002.

FIFA's ethics committee ruled it was a conflict of interest and banned both for eight years last December. FIFA's appeal committee cut the bans to six years.

Platini, who gave evidence for Blatter at a 14-hour hearing in August, previously had his ban cut to four years at CAS.

Swiss federal prosecutors opened criminal proceedings against Blatter in September 2015.