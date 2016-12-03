First plane arrives with bodies of Chapecoense footballers

By AFP

CHAPECO: The first of two Brazilian air force planes carrying the remains of a football team killed in a plane crash arrived today in the city of Chapeco in southern Brazil.

Fireworks lit up the sky as the plane touched down in pouring rain after a flight from Medellin, where Cinderellastory club Chapecoense Real had been travelling for a big match when their plane ran out of fuel and crashed Monday night, killing 71 people including 51 players, coaches and staff.