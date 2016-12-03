Home Sport Football

First plane arrives with bodies of Chapecoense footballers

Fireworks lit up the sky as the plane touched down in pouring rain after a flight from Medellin.

Published: 03rd December 2016 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2016 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Colombia_Air_Crash-AP

Funeral employees cover a casket decorated with a Chapecoense soccer team logo containing the remains of a team member at San Vicente funeral home in Medellin Colombia Friday Dec. 2 2016. | AP

By AFP

CHAPECO: The first of two Brazilian air force planes carrying the remains of a football team killed in a plane crash arrived today in the city of Chapeco in southern Brazil.

Fireworks lit up the sky as the plane touched down in pouring rain after a flight from Medellin, where Cinderellastory club Chapecoense Real had been travelling for a big match when their plane ran out of fuel and crashed Monday night, killing 71 people including 51 players, coaches and staff.

Chapecoense

