BERLIN: Julian Weigl has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund for another two years, the German top division football club announced.

Dortmund employ Weigl, a much-courted German youngster, as an offensive midfielder. He penned the two-year contract extension ahead of schedule, which will keep him in Dortmund until June 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are very pleased Julian has decided to stay with us for the long term," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said on Tuesday.

"He is already a personality despite his young age. He has managed to establish himself at the club in a very short time and is only at the beginning of his career."

Weigl joined Dortmund from second division side 1860 Munich in the summer of 2015.

"I feel very well cared-for in Dortmund as well as in the club," Weigl said. "It was a logical decision for me to extend my contract."

Dortmund currently sit in the fourth place of the Bundesliga standings. They will face struggling Werder Bremen on January 21 after the winter break.

