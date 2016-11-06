Vaughan’s wife Rokamlovi sprinkling the ashes. She is also seen in inset.

GUWAHATI: Mizoram gave him his wife and the space to hone his footballing skills.

Some 70 years later, it granted his dying wishes too.

The ashes of Herbert Winston Vaughan, who was a very famous goalkeeper of his time and a former British Army officer, were carried over 9,000 km from England and sprinkled across the Lammual Football Stadium in Mizoram capital Aizawl by his wife during a football match on Friday.

Vaughan died at a London hospital in January this year at the age of 89. He had wished that after his death, a special ceremony be organised during a football match at the Mizoram stadium and his ashes sprinkled on it.

He had a very deep connection with the then Lushai Hills (now Mizoram) as it was here that he had briefly served in the British Army, improved his goalkeeping skills and found the woman of his life.

He had married Rokamlovi, a Mizo, in 1945. According to locals, he left India in the 1960s and settled down in Sheffield.

“He had wished that his ashes be scattered at the Lammual Football Stadium. So, after his death on January 19 this year, his family members contacted the Mizoram Football Association (MFA). They said

they wanted to do something for him. We respected their request and organized the ceremony,” MFA secretary Tetea Vin told Express from Aizawl.

“We fixed the date and accordingly, informed them. Altogether 27 people, including Vaughan’s wife and seven of their 10 children, had come from England and Spain. About a dozen relatives had also come

from Shillong and elsewhere in India. After observing one minute’s silence in his honour followed by speeches and a photo session, the ashes were sprinkled,” he said.

Vin said Vaughan had introduced the art of goalkeeping in Mizoram.

“He was born in Myanmar and spent a few years in Mizoram. During his footballing days at the stadium, he had introduced the art of goalkeeping. I was told he was among a very few who had first learnt the art of diving in India.

He was one of the best goalkeepers of eastern India then,” the MFA secretary added.

Vaughan was nicknamed “Jumbo” and “Zama”, the locals said. When Mizoram had won the Santosh Trophy in 2014, he had sent congratulatory messages to the MFA.