MADRID: News reports on Wednesday said that some Real Madrid footballers have begun to publicly express their displeasure with superstar teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for his selfishness, ego and attitude.

Mundo Deportivo reported, quoting various sources, that there are several Real Madrid players who are annoyed with the attitude and selfishness of the Portuguese, who was whistled at by the fans because of his performance in the last round of La Liga, reports Efe.

Ronaldo got into a fight with James Rodriguez during training on October 17 and teammate Marcelo had to mediate between the Colombian and the Portuguese.

Toni Kroos also showed his discomfort in the final minutes of La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao last Sunday, when Ronaldo would not pass the ball to either Morata or him.

The daily Goal also added Gareth Bale, Luka Mordic, Marco Asensio and Morata to the list of Ronaldo's critics.