Home Sport Football

Rafael Benitez warns Newcastle over future plans

Benitez warned Newcastle they must show him a strong blueprint for success in the EPL as the Spaniard ponders his future.

Published: 25th April 2017 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2017 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Newcastle coach Rafael Benitez (File|AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Rafael Benitez has warned Newcastle they must show him a strong blueprint for success in the Premier League as the Spaniard ponders his future.

Benitez's side clinched an immediate return to the Premier League following last year's relegation as a 4-1 victory over Preston on Monday guaranteed automatic promotion from the Championship.

Aware that Newcastle's hierarchy have often failed to provide the cash required to compete in the top flight in the past, the Magpies manager immediately seized on the opportunity to demand financial backing from a position of strength following promotion.

Asked if he would definitely lead Newcastle into the Premier League next season, Benitez coyly declined to answer and instead drew attention to what he anticipates will have to be a busy close season of heavy investment in the squad.

"You never know, that is football. But I am really pleased here, very happy and very proud of everything we have achieved," said Benitez, who signed a three-year contract last year.

"Hopefully we can put in the basement to do something that will be a guarantee for the future too.

"Now it's the time to enjoy, but I am sure that if we do the right things, we have to prepare everything to be strong enough for the Premier League."

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager's comments were undoubtedly meant to serve as a reminder to owner Mike Ashley that promotion is only the start of his mission on Tyneside and that he needs the club's backing to continue it.

However, he will allow himself, his staff and his players to enjoy their success for a few days after a rare season outside the elite for Benitez.

"I am really proud of everyone because we knew that was difficult. At the beginning when everyone was saying, 'Rafa has no experience in the Championship, it will be tough', it was right, it was very difficult," he said.

"But the commitment of the players, the hard work of the players every day, the staff, everyone involved and after, the support of the fans, has made a massive difference.

"It's a day that we have to remember because it's not easy to go down and go up first time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafael Benitez Newcastle EPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp