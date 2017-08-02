Home Sport Football

Denmark team still under construction, says coach Nils Nielsen

The Danish team that sent eight-time champions Germany packing in the women's Euro quarter-final is still under construction, aiming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

Published: 02nd August 2017 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2017 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's coach Nils Nielsen | AFP

By AFP

NETHERLANDS: The Danish team that sent eight-time champions Germany packing in the women's Euro quarter-final is still under construction, aiming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic, says coach Nils Nielsen.

"The truth is we are still developing this team," the man with a gold earring in his left ear told AFP ahead of Thursday's semi-final with Austria.

"We are trying to develop a team that can maybe not be as good as Germany and maybe not as good as France and all the other big teams, but maybe we can create a team that can stay up in the top and not have these ups and downs all the time."

Denmark was trailing Germany after three minutes last Sunday, but second-half headers from Nadia Nadim and Theresa Nielsen ended the superpower's dreams of a seventh straight title in a game postponed from Saturday because of rain.

Newcomers Austria beckons in the semi-final on Thursday, and Nielsen's memories of their last encounter are not the best as Denmark lost 4-2 in Wiener Neustadt less than a month ago.

"We played them just before the Euros and they killed us, to be honest, they were too strong, they were too fast for us, and they were going directly to our goal and we didn't like it at all," he said.

"So it's going to be a really tough match for us. We will definitely have a better plan for that match than we had for the other match but enough to beat Austria I don't know -- they've had an amazing tournament so far."

Building his team, the 45-year-old Nielsen needs "to be very patient and also make a mix of players, to give some young players the chance to play and still to have some more experienced players who can hold the team together when it's tough".

"And in this team, we have Pernille Harder and we have Simone Boye, they are really strong characters and they can really hold this team together when we are in trouble, also with Germany, they were keeping us in the game."

Formerly coaching Denmark's youths, Nielsen took the women's team over in 2013 with this long-term plan -- a challenge catering to his taste, as he said.

- fairytale ending -

"This group of players are meant to have a real go to make a qualification for the Olympics, that's the plan we had when we started this project four years ago."

"And we have to qualify for the World Cup and it's going to be really tough for us, just to qualify for the World Cup, so we have to find this self-confidence somewhere."

"So this is a big boost for us that we could actually beat Germany. Now the players start to think: OK, maybe we can even beat Sweden when we play them in the qualification" for the 2019 World Cup in France.

So far, he can be happy with the team spirit, an essential factor in his team's progress at the tournament where the Danes beat Norway and Belgium and lost to hosts the Netherlands in the group.

"We all help, everybody in the team is defending, everybody is attacking, nobody is bigger than anyone else."

Before the quarter-final, Nielsen said he wanted a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, and he has got one, but like the greedy characters in Andersen's books, he wants more now.

"I will say that in a fairytale there is always a happy ending and our happy ending would be a gold medal," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympic Nils Nielsen Germany Denmark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp