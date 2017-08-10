Home Sport Football

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare close to return after car crash

Souare had to be airlifted to hospital with a broken leg and jaw after the accident on the M4 motorway in London.

Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare

LONDON: Crystal Palace's Senegalese left-back Pape Souare has returned to full training after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash 11 months ago, his club revealed on Wednesday.

Having undergone a lengthy period of rehabilitation, he was shown going through fitness drills and ball work in a video posted on Twitter by Palace.

"I heard you were looking for me. Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the 1st team," Souare wrote on Twitter.

"I want to say Thank You to all of you for your love and support on this journey! I read every msg and I hope to make u all happy soon."

Senegal international Souare joined Palace from Lille in January 2015 and has made 46 league appearances for the club.

Palace begin their Premier League season at home to promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
 

