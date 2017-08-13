Home Sport Football

Borussia Dortmund maintain Ousmane Dembele suspension for skipping training

Dembele was suspended the same day when Dortmund announced they had rejected Barca's opening offer for the France international.

Published: 13th August 2017 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2017 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

FRANKFURT: Borussia Dortmund on Sunday said Ousmane Dembele remained suspended "until further notice" for skipping training this week, as speculation continues to swirl over the wantaway forward's possible move to Barcelona.

"Borussia Dortmund have decided to maintain the player Ousmane Dembele's suspension from team training until further notice," the Bundesliga outfit said in a statement.

Dembele was sanctioned after he failed to show up for practice on Thursday, the same day Dortmund announced they had rejected Barca's opening offer for the France international.

The youngster was fined and initially suspended until Monday, missing Dortmund's 4-0 win over Rielasingen-Arlen on Saturday.

"Our focus is now on a concentrated preparation of the team for the Bundesliga opening match in Wolfsburg this coming weekend," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

"Ousmane Dembele of course has the option to train separately from the group."

Dembele, who at the age of just 20 is considered one of the top talents in Europe, has been hotly pursued by the Spanish giants to fill the void left by Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record 222 million euros ($260 million).

German tabloid Bild has reported that Dortmund want an eye-watering 150 million euros ($175 million) for their rising star, a price Barca have bristled at.

Dembele himself has made clear he is keen to join the Catalans, and German media have suggested his no-show at training may have been intended to put pressure on the negotiations.

Dortmund said the initial bid made by Barca did not reflect the young winger's "extraordinary" value or the current state of the transfer market

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund F C Barcelona

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp